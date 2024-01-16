Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and the rest of the current players sidelined.

Liverpool are currently enjoying their Premier League winter break - and their position at the summit of the table remains intact.

Manchester City have closed the gap to two points after they earned a dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United last weekend, while Aston Villa were held to a 0-0 draw against Everton and missed out on moving joint-top.

Jurgen Klopp and his Reds squad have enjoyed some much-needed respite. They'll reassemble at the AXA Training Centre later this week as their attention will turn to a trip to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday (16.30 GMT). Liverpool do have several players currently injured that Klopp will be desperate to get back and ensure their title charge does not hit the buffers.

Ahead of the Bournemouth clash, here's the latest on the fitness front.

Dominik Szobozlai - hamstring

The midfielder has missed the past two games after coming off in the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year's Day. However, Szoboszlai has revealed he's targeting a return against Bournemouth but is taking his recovery one day at a time.

Potential return game: Bournemouth (A), Sunday 21 January.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-skipper suffered his setback in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal and has been ruled out for three weeks. It means that Alexander-Arnold could miss the Reds' next three games.

Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Wednesday 31 January

Andy Robertson - shoulder

The left-back has been sidelined for Liverpool since he sustained his problem while on Scotland duty in October. Robertson is set to return to team training at the end of the month but may need some time to build fitness.

Potential return: February

Kostas Tsimikas - collarbone

Another senior left-back on the treatment table, the Greece international broke his collarbone in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on 23 December. Tsimikas was expected to be unavailable for a prolonged period but he's made good progress and is earmarked to be back in training at the end of the month.

Potential return: February

Thiago Alcanata - hip

The midfielder has not played for Liverpool for the best part of nine months after he had hip surgery. Thiago has hit a few setbacks in his recovery and it won't be until next month that's back in training. Then much will depend on when he's ready to play games.

Potential return: February

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

Liverpool are being cautious with the 19-year-old midfielder given his age and do not want to make his issue any worse. There is hope that Bajcetic will be back in training next month.

Potential return: February

Joel Matip - knee

The Reds defender ruptured his ACL in a 4-3 victory over Fulham last month and required surgery. It's unknown if Matip will play again this season.

Potential return: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The exciting 18-year-old sustained a serious issue that required him to go under the knife last month.

Potential return: N/A

Mo Salah - African Cup of Nations

Liverpool's talisman is hoping to lead Egypt to glory in the Ivory Coast. Salah 's 97th-minute penalty rescued the Pharoahs a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their opening game. When Salah returns will depend on how far Egypt go in the tournament.

Potential return: February

Wataru Endo - Asian Cup

The midfielder enjoyed a fine start to Japan's campaign. He recorded an assist in a 4-2 win over Vietnam. He's in a similar position to Salah as to when he'll be back.