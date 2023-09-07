Liverpool have enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2023-24 season.

The Reds have picked up 10 points from their opening four matches - and signed off with an impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with what he’s witnessed so far and will know there is more to come. However, over the next week or so, he’ll be praying that none of his players who’re away representing their respective countries suffer injury.

Liverpool will use the hiatus of the campaign to help clear up some of the current fitness issues at Anfield. Ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday 16 September, here’s a look at the current injury situation.

1 . Liverpool injury news

2 . Thiago Alcantara - hip Not played for Liverpool since April afer requiring surgery. Thiago recently hit a setback in his recovery but Klopp is hopeful the break will be ‘enough’ for the midfielder to thrust himself back in contention. Potential return game: Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

3 . Jarell Quansah - unknown The young defender has come off the bench in Liverpool’s past two games. It was a surprise he withdrew from England under-20 duty and hopefully he only has a minor issue. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.