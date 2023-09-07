Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Konate: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery
Liverpool injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and the rest.
Liverpool have enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2023-24 season.
The Reds have picked up 10 points from their opening four matches - and signed off with an impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break.
Indeed, Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with what he’s witnessed so far and will know there is more to come. However, over the next week or so, he’ll be praying that none of his players who’re away representing their respective countries suffer injury.
Liverpool will use the hiatus of the campaign to help clear up some of the current fitness issues at Anfield. Ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday 16 September, here’s a look at the current injury situation.