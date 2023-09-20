Liverpool open their Europa League campaign when they travel to LASK in Group E on Thursday night.
The Reds have started the 2023-24 season in fine fashion, taking 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches and sitting third in the table.
Now Jurgen Klopp’s side will be aiming to carry on that momentum in Europe. Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the injury front.
1. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
2. Jarell Quansah
The centre-back limped off in the closing stages of the Wolves victory, having performed well on his full Premier League debut. It appeared it may have only been cramp so he could be OK. Potential return game: LASK (A), Thurs 21 Sep Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
3. Virgil van Dijk
The Liverpool captain has missed the past two Premier League games because of suspension. Potential return game: LASK (A), Thurs 21 Sep Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - hamstring
The Liverpool vice-skipper was ruled out of the Wolves win. Alexander-Arnold was back running on the grass last week but may not be risked against LASK even if fit. Potential return game: West Ham (H), Sun 24 Sep Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images