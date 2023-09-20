Register
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Quansah: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Europa League fixture against LASK.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 07:24 BST

Liverpool open their Europa League campaign when they travel to LASK in Group E on Thursday night.

The Reds have started the 2023-24 season in fine fashion, taking 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches and sitting third in the table.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side will be aiming to carry on that momentum in Europe. Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the injury front.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

1. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The centre-back limped off in the closing stages of the Wolves victory, having performed well on his full Premier League debut. It appeared it may have only been cramp so he could be OK. Potential return game: LASK (A), Thurs 21 Sep

2. Jarell Quansah

The centre-back limped off in the closing stages of the Wolves victory, having performed well on his full Premier League debut. It appeared it may have only been cramp so he could be OK. Potential return game: LASK (A), Thurs 21 Sep Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Liverpool captain has missed the past two Premier League games because of suspension. Potential return game: LASK (A), Thurs 21 Sep

3. Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has missed the past two Premier League games because of suspension. Potential return game: LASK (A), Thurs 21 Sep Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Liverpool vice-skipper was ruled out of the Wolves win. Alexander-Arnold was back running on the grass last week but may not be risked against LASK even if fit. Potential return game: West Ham (H), Sun 24 Sep

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - hamstring

The Liverpool vice-skipper was ruled out of the Wolves win. Alexander-Arnold was back running on the grass last week but may not be risked against LASK even if fit. Potential return game: West Ham (H), Sun 24 Sep Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeaguePremier LeagueJurgen Klopp