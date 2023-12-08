Liverpool have a busy schedule with games against Crystal Palace and Union SG before facing Man Utd at Anfield.

Alisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister has been ruled out of Liverpool's clash against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder suffered a nasty cut in the Reds' 2-0 victory over Sheffield United earlier this week. He was forced off in the second half of the Bramall Lane encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are in the middle of a busy run of fixtures. They head to Palace on Saturday lunchtime where a win will see them move top of the Premier League. Klopp's men then travel to Belgium to face Union SG in the Europa League before welcoming Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday 17 December.

Mac Allister won't be involved against Palace - and Klopp admits the £35 million signing from Brighton's injury will continue to be assessed. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool manager said: “Macca doesn’t look good, so we have to see day by day.

“They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not that serious – it’s not that serious, but in this period of the year, if you’re out five days it’s 12 games pretty much. We have to wait. I don’t expect him to be ready for tomorrow, don’t know about Thursday or Sunday after that.”

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker is making progress from a hamstring injury he sustained in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City last month. The goalkeeper is back in training although Klopp is unsure whether Alisson can feature against Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alisson looks good,” Klopp added. “I don’t know if good enough for tomorrow. I have to check with the coaches, the medical department and with Ali, of course.”