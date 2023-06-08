Liverpool have confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window with Alexis Mac Allister joining from Brighton

Liverpool have completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

He is the Reds’ first signing of the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his midfield options. He will wear the number 10 shirt at Anfield.

Mac Allister made his Premier League debut for Brighton in March 2020 and has enjoyed a stand-out campaign for club and country, as he was a key part of the Argentina side that lifted the World Cup in Qatar in December. He also helped the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League as well as reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.”

He added: “Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.”

Liverpool’s fee for Mac Allister is reportedly as low as £35m, after initial reports claimed the Reds would have to pay Brighton £70m to sign the player.