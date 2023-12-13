Alexis Mac Allister injury latest as six Liverpool players missing from training with Man Utd clash looming
Liverpool have trained ahead of their Europa League clash against Union SG.
Alexis Mac Allister was not spotted in Liverpool training.
The midfielder was seemingly not involved as the Reds prepare to face Union SG in the Europa League tomorrow. Mac Allister is recovering from a nasty cut he sustained in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week. It meant he was absent for the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Liverpool have nothing on the line against Union SG, having already topped Group E and moved into the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp's side, who sit at the summit of the Premier League, welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday and all eyes are on whether Mac Allister will be available.
Posting on Instagram yesterday, he said:
Mac Allister was one of six players not in training. Diogo Jota battles back from a muscle injury while Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) are long-term absentees. Joel Matip could miss the remainder of the campaign with a ruptured ACL.