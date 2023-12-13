Liverpool have trained ahead of their Europa League clash against Union SG.

Alexis Mac Allister was not spotted in Liverpool training.

The midfielder was seemingly not involved as the Reds prepare to face Union SG in the Europa League tomorrow. Mac Allister is recovering from a nasty cut he sustained in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week. It meant he was absent for the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool have nothing on the line against Union SG, having already topped Group E and moved into the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp's side, who sit at the summit of the Premier League, welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday and all eyes are on whether Mac Allister will be available.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Instagram yesterday, he said:

Advertisement

Advertisement