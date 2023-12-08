In the most intense period of the season, Jurgen Klopp will be lamenting the growing Liverpool injury list.

The Reds are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule, playing twice per week from now until after the new year. Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Sheffield United to move back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, with Klopp saluting a mature performance before turning his attention to the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"You have to get through this and tonight we came through and we will try to do it again on Saturday," said the Anfield manager at his post-match press conference.

Indeed, Klopp needs no reminders how deep his Liverpool troops will have to dig. The number of players on the treatment table is larger than he would like as the Reds continue to fight in three competitions before their FA Cup campaign begins in January.

Ahead of the trip to Palace, here's the latest on the injury front and when some players could return.

1 . Alexis Mac Allister - cut The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge against Sheffield United and forced off in the second half. Klopp was unsure on the extent of Mac Allister's issue and much will depend on how quickly the wound heals. Potential return game: Crystal Palace (A), Sat 9 Dec

2 . Ben Doak The exciting teenage winger was forced off in Liverpool under-21s' EFL Trophy loss to Bradford. There have been reports he just had cramp although they're still to be confirmed. Potential return game: Crystal Palace (A), Sat 9 Dec. Photo: Justin Setterfield

3 . Joel Matip - knee The centre-back went down with a knee injury against Fulham. It's since been confirmed Matip has ruptured his ACL and could miss the rest of the season. Potential return game: N/A