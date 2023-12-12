'My recovery' - Alexis Mac Allister provides 26-word Liverpool injury update as Man Utd and Arsenal games loom
Alexis Mac Allister injury update.
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is doing his very best 'to be back soon' from injury.
Mac Allister suffered a nasty cut in the Reds' 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last week. As a result, the Argentina international was absent for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unsure when Mac Allister would be back available.
The £35 million summer signing has provided an update on his recovery on Instagram. He posted: "A recap of last week. I’m committed to my recovery and will do my best to be back soon. Thanks for your constant support!💪🏻🔴 @liverpoolfc #YNWA."
Liverpool face Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday although there's little on the line as the Reds are already into the knockout stage. Klopp's men currently top the Premier League and welcome fierece rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday while they face second-placed Arsenal the following week.
On Mac Allister's injury, Klopp told reporters last week: “Macca doesn’t look good, so we have to see day by day. I don’t expect him to be ready for [Saturday]. I don’t know about Thursday or Sunday after that, so it’s pretty much stop and go. We have to see.”