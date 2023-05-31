Alexis Mac Allister is a target for Liverpool and Brighton are close to signing a new midfielder in their own right.

Liverpool's pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister could be about to take a step closer to being agreed.

The midfielder is on the Reds' shopping list heading into the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp requires several additions in the engine room with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing - while more quality is needed after Liverpool finished just fifth in the Premier League.

Mac Allister plundered 12 goals to help Brighton to a sixth-placed finish. More impressively, the 24-year-old played a key role as Argentina claimed 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar last December.

Klopp wants to get the bulk of his transfer business done before the Reds return for pre-season duty in July. And the fact that Brighton are close to signing a new midfielder may mean that Mac Allister is then free to depart.

The Seagulls have been linked with Mahmoud Dahoud for several weeks and will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of his contract.

Now according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dahoud can now be 'considered' a new Brighton player. Romano wrote on Twitter: “Understand Mahmoud Dahoud can be considered new Brighton player, here we go confirmed. It’s sealed; joins on a free from BVB.

“Agreement completed after verbal pact revealed three weeks ago. Been told he will sign until 2027. Signature and club statement to follow.”

Dahoud’s switch to the AMEX Stadium, therefore, may give Mac Allister the green light to depart. Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has already revealed that he expects Mac Allister and fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo to leave the south coast this summer.

De Zerbi, speaking after the Seagulls’ loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, said: "I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry.