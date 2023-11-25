Liverpool injury update on Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota after the 1-1 draw against Man City.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool must assess the injuries that Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker sustained against Manchester City.

The Reds earned a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, with Trent Alexander-Arnold rescuing a point with 10 minutes remaining. The result leaves Liverpool a point behind the Premier League champions after a third of the 2023-24 campaign.

However, Jota was forced off early in the second half with what appeared to be a muscular problem. Alisson was always visibly troubled by what appeared to be a hamstring concern in the closing stages but managed to see out the match.

On the pair, Liverpool manager Klopp said at his post-match press conference: "Ali felt something and Diogo felt something. It's something that we have to assess."

Alisson played twice for Brazil during the recent international break and his appeared injury is one rarely suffered by goalkeepers.