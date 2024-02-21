Alisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City earlier this season. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson Becker could be set for another month on the Liverpool sidelines.

Brazil's new manager Dorival Jr has revealed that the goalkeeper is not being considered to be called up for the national team's matches against England and Spain in March because of his injury.

Alisson suffered a suspected hamstring problem in training, which ruled him out of the Reds' 4-1 win over Brentford last weekend.

In addition, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the former AS Roma stopper won't be part of the match-day squad to face Luton Town this evening. The Liverpool manager did not give a return date for Alisson when he spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference, although Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones both face periods on the treatment table while Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are doubts.

And Dorival told TNT Sports that Alisson has been removed from Brazil's options as he prepares to take charge of his first game in the hot seat in a month's time.

Via reporter Fred Caldeira on X (formerly Twitter), Dorival said: "An important point for Liverpool, Wolves and Brighton from the interview with Dorival Júnior that I did for @TNTSportsBR. He says that the injuries to Alisson, Matheus Cunha and João Pedro remove them from the options for being called up for the games against England and Spain."

Should Alisson not be back until after the international break then he could miss Liverpool's next six matches. Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise and was set to feature in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday regardless. The Republic of Ireland international may also be between the posts for the seismic clash against Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday 10 March.