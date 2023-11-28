It was a result that almost every Kopite would have taken before kick-off.

But Jurgen Klopp admitted that the injuries to Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota cast a 'shadow' over Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The hard-fought point, courtesy of a wonderful Trent Alexander-Arnold strike, ensured that the Reds remain on the coattails of the reigning champions in the title race. However, Liverpool will be hit by a hammer blow if Alisson and Jota are sidelined for the long term.

Klopp admitted that the pair were set for scans after the Etihad Stadium encounter. The Reds next face LASK in the Europa League at Anfield on Thursday (20.00 GMT) and here is the latest on the injury front heading into the clash.

1 . Alisson Becker - hamstring The goalkeeper was in severe discomfort towards the end of the Man City game with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. Much will depend on the severity of the issue as to how long he could be out for. Potential return game: N/A

2 . Diogo Jota - muscle The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota finds himself in a similar situation. He did suffer a severe calf injury last season. Potential return game: N/A

3 . Conor Bradley - back The right-back is now in full training and Klopp confirmed that games for the under-21s are now on the cards. Barry Lewtas' side play Burnley in the Lancashire Senior Cup on Tuesday 28 November so he could well be involved.