The latest Liverpool injury news on Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool begin their 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday.

The Reds travel to Fulham where they’ll be looking to make the perfect start.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished just a point behind Manchester City in the race for the top-flight crown last campaign.

Now they’ll be hungry to dislodge City and claim a second Premier League title.

Liverpool have enjoyed a productive pre-season and beat Pep Guardiola’s side 3-1 to claim the Community Shield last weekend before a young team lost 3-0 to Starsbourg the following day.

The only concer that fans will have heading into the trip to Craven Cottage is that there are several injury problems in the squad at this formative stage of the season.

We take a look at each player who has been sidelined and when they might be back in action for the Reds.

1. Alisson Becker The keeper suffered an abdominal issue during the pre-season tour of Asia. Alisson missed the Community Shield but Klopp has insisted he will definitely be available against Fulham. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2. Naby Keita The midfielder came off the bench in the Community Shield before missing the Strasbourg game due to illness. Klopp’s confident Keita will be over his issue and available for Fulham. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Image

3. Ibrahima Konate The centre-back limped off in the 57th minute against Strasbroug after twice receiving treatment. Klopp revealed Konate’s issue wasn’t too concerning. There is a chance the Frenchman may not be risked against Fulham with a look to the longer term. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

4. Diogo Jota The striker suffered a recurrence of a hamstring issue during the pre-season tour of Asia. After signing a new contract on Tuesday, Jota admitted that he was still a few weeks away of returning. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images