In terms of injuries this season, Liverpool have had their fare few.

In terms of injuries this season, Liverpool have had their fare few.

In fact, data produced last month revealed that the Reds’ had been the worst hit in the Premier League. Per a list compiled by Premier Injuries, Jurgen Klopp’s side had players missing a total of total of 1,032 days when the statistics were compiled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s without doubt been a factor behind Liverpool’s underwhelming campaign. The Reds have been well below par on the field but the number of absentees hasn’t helped.

Klopp’s men sit just eighth in the table ahead of the trip to Leeds United on Monday night. While qualification for the Champions League is looking nye-on impossible, Liverpool still have a spot in the Europa League to fight for.