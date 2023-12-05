Register
Alisson, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Dec 2023, 06:30 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 06:47 GMT

Jurgen Klopp has described it as the most intense period of Liverpool's season.

The Reds are in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule are in action twice per week from now until after the new year. "We just have to get through this," said Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's pulsating 4-3 victory over Fulham. "You have to find always a specific mood and mentality to get into the next game and to go for it and fight in hard moments and stuff like this."

From now until the clash against Newcastle United on New Year's Day, the Reds have a total of seven fixtures in three different competitions. Using squad depth accordingly will be crucial, starting with the trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Ahead of the clash, here's the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

1. Joel Matip - knee

The centre-back went down with a knee injury against Fulham and was subbed shortly afterward. Klopp admitted Matip's injury won't be a 'short one'.

2. Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper was in severe discomfort towards the end of the 1-1 draw against Man City game and has missed the past two games. Alisson is expected to also be absent for both games this week. Potential return game: Man Utd (H), Sun 17 Dec.

3. Diogo Jota - muscle

The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota is set for a spell on the treatment table longer than Alisson. Potential return game: N/A

4. Stefan Bajcetic - calf

Liverpool continue to take their time with the midfielder after he had adductor surgery last March before sustaining a calf problem. Potential return game: N/A

