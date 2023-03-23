Alisson’s leading statistic reveals harsh truth of Liverpool’s defensive struggles

The Brazilian has been in incredible form and scored extremely high across multiple statistical measures this season.

Alisson Becker is currently has the highest most goals prevented figure in Europe’s top five leagues this season, but it isn’t a cause for celebration.

The Brazilian has been in insaitable form this season, often acting as Liverpool one-man saviour in what has been an underwhelming season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been well off-the-pace, finding themselves eliminated from both domestic cups in the early rounds as well as the Champions League first knockout stage which tells it’s own story as to the team’s overall form this season.

It’s meant the former Roma keeper has been busier than he’s ever been during his time at the club which tells us that Liverpool have struggled as a defensive unit this season.

As revealed by Squawka, Alisson has prevented the most goals this season with 9.6 - a figure that is regularly used to add credibility to a goalkeeper’s performances.

What makes this achievement even better is the fact that the second closest keeper - Elche’s Edgard Badia - is still a fair distance behind with 7.9.

However, whilst it may be a brilliant achievement, it sadly tells it’s own story.

Of the eight keepers listed on the tweet from the stats company, the keepers typically play for clubs who have faced a lot of shots this season, as in teams who have typically struggled defensively.

Liverpool are not exempt to this, as their issues in midfield and poor form of their defensive this year have meant teams have found it easier to have success when attacking, leading to more shots than we’ve seen across the success-filled years that have proceeded this.

Despite this, they have the fifth best defence in the league with 29 goals conceded and Alisson remains joint-third in the race for the Golden Glove, despite Liverpool’s overall struggles.

For comparison, after the same amount of games last year they had conceded 20 goals - so there’s been a nine-goal swing from a side challenging for the title and one struggling to get near the top four.