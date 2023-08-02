The Dutch defender is the latest to take the armband.

Virgil Van Dijk will be the new Liverpool captain for the upcoming season following the departure of Jordan Henderson.

Henderson has left the club to join Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Arabian Pro League, ending his run of eight years as captain of Liverpool. He was a brilliant leader on and off-the-pitch, helping to lead his side to plenty of trophy successes.

He will go down as one of the club’s most successful captains in their history and Van Dijk certainly has big shoes to fill given what Henderson achieved and brought to the role over the years under Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk, 32, is currently the captain of the Netherlands at international level and has been their leader since 2018. He also spent a year as captain of Southampton as he took over from Jose Fonte in January 2017 before holding the honour for a year before leaving for Anfield.

Now, he joins an illustrious list of ex-Liverpool players to captain the club and he will be hoping to use his experience and presence to carry the team to success once again.

LiverpoolWorld has decided to look back on all of the club’s captains from the Premier League era to date.

1 . Virgil Van Dijk 2023 -

Jordan Henderson 2015-2023

3 . Steven Gerrard 2003-2015

Sami Hyypia 2002-2003