All 22 Liverpool contract expiry dates including Mo Salah amid Saudi transfer news

Liverpool are battling to keep Mohamed Salah past this transfer window Deadline Day as Saudi Arabia give chase.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:52 BST

Liverpool have endured the test of a tough transfer window this summer as they’ve seen five senior midfielders leave the club, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. There’s also the ongoing interest in Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabia, which will stretch until September 7th, which is when the Pro League transfer window closes.

As it stands at the moment though, the Egyptian winger is set to stay at Anfield after the Reds rejected a mammoth £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad on Deadline Day. After his four new recruits, Jurgen Klopp has 22 senior players on his roster and here’s the full list of how many years are left on their respective contracts.

June 2027

1. Alisson

June 2027

June 2026

2. Caoimhín Kelleher

June 2026

June 2024

3. Adrián

June 2024

June 2026

4. Ibrahima Konaté

June 2026

