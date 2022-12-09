All 50 Liverpool transfers under Jurgen Klopp rated from worst to best - gallery
As the FIFA World Cup finals continue the Premier League season is just a few weeks from returning and the January transfer window opens in under a month.
Since his appointment as head coach in October 2015, Jurgen Klopp has overseen 14 transfer windows and the recruitment of 50 different players on permanent transfers.
The German and his recruitment staff are preparing for window number 15 next month with the Reds’ current top target understood to be England midfielder Jude Bellingham - but they look set to face competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid for the Borussia Dortmund star. The Birmingham native is already one of the highest regarded players in Europe and would almost certainly rank amongst the best business done during Klopp’s time in charge if they can get a deal completed.
Here, we look back at the 50 players who have been signed by the club during the 55-year old’s time in charge with many still playing an integral part in the first team at the Merseyside club. The signings range from world class stars who have helped the club win trophy after trophy to promising youngsters, some of who never made the grade and others who still have time to do so.
Here are all 50 Liverpool signings during Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge ranked from worst to best: