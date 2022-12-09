All 50 Liverpool transfers under Jurgen Klopp rated from worst to best - gallery

As the FIFA World Cup finals continue the Premier League season is just a few weeks from returning and the January transfer window opens in under a month.

Since his appointment as head coach in October 2015, Jurgen Klopp has overseen 14 transfer windows and the recruitment of 50 different players on permanent transfers.

The German and his recruitment staff are preparing for window number 15 next month with the Reds’ current top target understood to be England midfielder Jude Bellingham - but they look set to face competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid for the Borussia Dortmund star. The Birmingham native is already one of the highest regarded players in Europe and would almost certainly rank amongst the best business done during Klopp’s time in charge if they can get a deal completed.

Here, we look back at the 50 players who have been signed by the club during the 55-year old’s time in charge with many still playing an integral part in the first team at the Merseyside club. The signings range from world class stars who have helped the club win trophy after trophy to promising youngsters, some of who never made the grade and others who still have time to do so.

Here are all 50 Liverpool signings during Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge ranked from worst to best:

1. Bobby Duncan - signed summer 2018 Duncan was a stand out for Liverpool’s academy side but left Anfield in a storm of controversy amid bullying comments that the club have insisted are unfounded. The whole affair caused the promising attacker to depart Anfield for a move to Italy but his career has yet to take off. Photo Sales

2. Alex Manninger - signed summer 2016 The veteran keeper, previously of Juventus and Arsenal, signed a short term deal to provide cover and retired at the end of his single season at Anfield without making a first team appearance. Photo Sales

3. Andy Longergan - signed summer 2019 The former Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United (among many others) keeper had one brief season at Anfield as cover and, although he didn’t make a first team appearance, did pick up a UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup winners medal. He is now filling a similar role for Merseyside rivals Everton. Photo Sales

4. Vitezslav Jaros - signed summer 2017 The Czech keeper was signed to Liverpool’s academy on a free from Slavia Prague and has not made a single first team appearance. He is currently on loan at EFL League Two side Stockport County after spells at Notts County and St Pats’ Athletic. Photo Sales