How Liverpool’s remaining run in the Premier League looks compared to every other team challenging for top four.

Liverpool will enter their clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a spring in their step following a dominant performance against Leeds United last time out.

After going five games without a win across all competitions, the Reds dismantled their opponents at Elland Road with a blistering 6-1 performance, thanks to a brace each from Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, and a goal apiece for Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez.

Now their focus shifts to hosting Forest at Anfield as they hope to avenge their previous 1-0 loss at the City Ground back in October.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table on 47 points but are pushing to remain in the running for a top-four finish.

The competition towards the top of the table is fierce and there are several other teams in a strong position to beat the Reds to Champions Leage football next season.

Fulham and Brentford are looking for ways to edge past the Reds, while the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa are ahead but very much within touching distance.

We have taken a look at the schedule of each team challenging for a European place, from Manchester United in third, down to Chelsea in 11th. Take a look at how each set of fixtures compares below.

1 . 11th — Chelsea (39 pts) Remaining games: Man United, postponed (A), Brentford (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Man City (A), Newcastle (H)

2 . 10th — Fulham (42 pts) Remaining games: Leeds (H), Aston Villa (A), Man City (H), Liverpool (A), Leicester (H), Southampton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Man United (A)

3 . 9th — Brentford (43 pts) Remaining games: Aston Villa (H), Chelsea (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham (H), Spurs (A), Man City (H)

4 . 8th — Liverpool (47 pts) Remaining games: Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Spurs (H), Fulham (H), Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

