A brilliant win over Fulham was the perfect start to the new month, but who will they face across a busy month?

Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham was a brilliant game and result as it saw Jurgen Klopp's side move above Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.

They sit two points behind leaders Arsenal, but despite a brilliant start, the month of December is often telling for a side's chances of challenging for a title - and December is a very busy as they look to fight on all fronts.

Fortunately, their Europa League efforts so far means their final group game is a dead rubber, as they have already qualified as group winners meaning Klopp can rotate heavily there.

However, they face seven further games this month in Europe, in the league and the EFL Cup which means there is plenty to play across the coming weeks.

LiverpoolWorld has decided to preview the month ahead, looking at all the fixtures as we give our predictions for all of the games this month.

1 . Sheffield United (A) - December 6 The Blades are in awful form and have just lost 5-0 to newly-promoted Burnley. Liverpool should be able to put them to the sword once again against the team sat 20th. Prediction: 4-0

2 . Crystal Palace - December 9 Another away game, Palace always prove to be a difficult game but Liverpool haven't lost there since 2014 and they've won every encounter since then, except from a goalless draw last season. Expect a tight Liverpool victory. Prediction: 3-1

3 . Union Saint-Gilloise (A) - December 14 This is a free hit for Klopp's side after qualifying as group winners already. He will take a heavily rotated side to Belgium that will mostly likely include academy graduates which could mean a less-experienced side on the night. As a result, this could go either way and if they are to taste defeat in December, this could be it. Prediction: 2-1 loss.