All of Liverpool's December fixtures and predictions revealed after epic Fulham win - gallery
A brilliant win over Fulham was the perfect start to the new month, but who will they face across a busy month?
Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham was a brilliant game and result as it saw Jurgen Klopp's side move above Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.
They sit two points behind leaders Arsenal, but despite a brilliant start, the month of December is often telling for a side's chances of challenging for a title - and December is a very busy as they look to fight on all fronts.
Fortunately, their Europa League efforts so far means their final group game is a dead rubber, as they have already qualified as group winners meaning Klopp can rotate heavily there.
However, they face seven further games this month in Europe, in the league and the EFL Cup which means there is plenty to play across the coming weeks.
LiverpoolWorld has decided to preview the month ahead, looking at all the fixtures as we give our predictions for all of the games this month.