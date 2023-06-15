The Reds face a tough start against an unknown quantity on the first weekend of the new season.

Liverpool will face Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season after it was confirmed folllowing the full fixture list release this morning.

The Reds will travel to Stamford Bridge to face the London side who toiled to finish 12th last season. They will face each other on the first Sunday of the season at 16:30, on August 13. Jurgen Klopp’s side will face an unknown quantity in Chelsea with Mauricio Pochettino who will be in the dugout for his first competitive game as manager of the club.

In terms of the opening month, Klopp’s side will also face Bournemouth at home, a team they beat 9-0 at Anfield last season and Newcastle away which rounds off a tough opening few weeks.

But they can take stock in the fact they will only face two of the ‘top six’ in their final 10 games, which represents a really advantageous run-in which could be crucial to securing top four, or even a potential title charge, as they face Manchester United away and Tottenham at home.

In light of the fixtures being released, we’ve decided to compile all of Liverpool’s games against the famed ‘top six’ clubs (Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, United and Arsenal) with all of these set to be eye-catching affairs for the fans.

1 . Chelsea vs Liverpool - 13th August Liverpool’s first game of the season is a tough away test against what will be a new-look Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, with both sides set to have a completely different feel to the one we saw last season.

2 . Tottenham vs Liverpool - 30th September Another difficult away trip, the Reds will face a new-look Tottenham that will have former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at the helm. The Reds enjoyed a 2-1 victory last season.

3 . Manchester City vs Liverpool - 25th November A trip to the Etihad Stadium to face the reigning Premier League winners and Champions of Europe awaits in late November. A heavy 4-1 loss was suffered last season, but we expect it to be a far closer battle this time around. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Last season saw an incredible and unexpected 7-0 win over United, but we don't expect history to repeat itself here.