Jurgen Klopp led his side to one title and it could have been more given they lost out on the final day on two occasions to Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp led his side to one title and it could have been more given they lost out on the final day on two occasions to Manchester City.
All-time Premier League table: How Liverpool rank vs Chelsea, Man Utd and rivals - gallery

Since it was formed in 1992, there have been 51 teams to feature in the Premier League – but how they do they all rank by total points earned?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 9th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT

The Premier League took the football world by storm in 1992 and it has developed into the most watched league in the world across the years.

Luton Town became the latest team to play in the PL after achieving promotion last season and across the years we have seen plenty of variety from across the country, including Wales.

Of course, Manchester United still have the stranglehold on titles won thanks to their incredible run under Sir Alex Ferguson but Pep Guardiola's domination since 2017 is currently threatening a sixth title in seven years and it is becoming a league dominated by one club all over again. But we've seen all manner of teams across the years and there are certainly plenty of big clubs hoping to return to the big time in the near future.

Famous figures include Sir Alex, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Harry Kane, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, John Terry and so much more - and these days the superstars are Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Guardiola.

With such a rich history to fall back on, we've decided to rank clubs by total points since the Premier League began in 1992. LiverpoolWorld has compiled the full standings of the top 20 teams from bottom to top – as of February 9, 2024.

494 Games: 117 Wins, 139 Draws, 238 Losses

1. 20th: West Brom - 490 points

494 Games: 149 Wins, 128 Draws and 217 Losses

2. 19th: Bolton Wanderers - 575 Points

608 Games: 153 Wins, 159 Draws and 296 Losses

3. 18th: Sunderland - 618 Points

563 Games: 162 Wins, 147 Draws and 254 Losses

4. 17th: Crystal Palace - 633 Points

