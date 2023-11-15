Debates over the involvement of VAR in the Premier League are escalating rather than being solved with time and Liverpool are one of the top-flight sides feeling the most aggrieved by the system.

That is in no small part down to the madness that occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September with the club receiving a PGMOL apology and Jurgen Klopp feeling a replay of the game was the fairest outcome, but was realistic in his knowledge one would not be forthcoming.

While that decision still leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of Reds' fans, Liverpool certainly aren't the only club on the end of VAR decisions to cost them points. Football supporters love to have theories on which sides benefit the most from VAR and Liverpool World looks back to the start of the 2019-20 season until now to work out how many points that have been gained or lost due to VAR decisions for all 26 sides who have played in the Premier League since August 2019. And here's how it has impacted the two Merseyside clubs...