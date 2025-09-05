Florian Wirtz of Germany reacts as Slovakia celebrate their second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Slovakia and Germany at Narodny futbalovy stadion on September 04, 2025 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz was on the receiving end of a tough defeat for Germany against Slovakia.

Florian Wirtz and his Germany team-mates suffered a chastening defeat in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as the nation lost their first away loss in a qualifier.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Slovakia in Bratislava, having not lost on the road in their previous 48 World Cup qualifying matches. It was also Germany’s third successive loss in all competitions, having been beaten by Portugal and France in the Nations League in June.

Wirtz, who joined Liverpool for £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, operated on the left wing That’s despite his favoured position being the No.10 role that he’s taken up at Anfield.

Germany’s loss has been labelled as a ‘historic embarrassment’ by leading newspaper BILD, with David Hancko - who played for Feyenoord under Liverpool boss Arne Slot - and David Strelec netting for Slovakia. For Hancko’s open, Wirtz lost possession and the error was punished.

There was a lot made of Wirtz and Nick Woltemade playing together, with the latter joining Newcastle United for £69 million. BILD claimed the duo were ‘almost invisible’.

In the outlet’s player ratings, Wirtz was given a 5/10. The report said: “He created the only truly dangerous German strikes: He fired in a low shot after a good dribble (32'). He set up Goretzka's great chance. However, he lost the ball to Hancko before the 0-1 goal (42') and also got into a tangle with his opponent.”

Meanwhile, Bundesliga News also handed Wirtz 5/10 but suggested he was Germany’s best attacking player. It said: “Germany’s only real creative spark of the evening, Wirtz provided three key passes and nearly scored following a brilliant solo run in the first half. However, he also lost the ball leading up to the home side's opener and, rather than tracking back, got involved in an argument with a Slovakian player. He appeared frustrated for large parts of the game – and understandably so.”

On the loss, former Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger said: "I'm sorry. But not for a single minute of the game did I believe we would win. Nothing came of it. This is a tough setback.

"We were really bad. We didn't play good passes, we didn't pose any threat. Our body language after the 0-1 was gone immediately. If you want to win anything, you have to show resilience. The players have to realise for themselves that that wasn't good. I didn't sense any danger today. Against Slovakia, I sensed much more bitterness. The national coach can talk all night long—the players have to understand it for themselves."

Germany suffered defeat in their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier and will face Northern Ireland on Sunday. Wirtz will come up against his Liverpool team-mate Conor Bradley in Cologne.