Liverpool prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Arne Slot will be able to name 12 substitutes on the bench.

It was hardly a bombshell given what Arne Slot said before the game.

When Liverpool’s squad arrived at Turf Moor and Alexander Isak was not with his new team-mates, it was the main talking point. Yet it did not come as a shock.

While the Reds might have paid £125 million - a British transfer record - to sign Isak and end a protracted saga, the circumstances that he arrived in have hardly been ideal. Given his lack of training at Newcastle United throughout the summer as he pursued a switch to Anfield, he is well short of full match fitness.

Slot stated at his pre-match press conference that Isak had been signed for six years and not just the upcoming period. Ensuring he does not sustain a long-term injury is crucial.

The Sweden international is likely to appear in Liverpool’s squad for tomorrow’s Champions League curtain-raiser, though. He will have had a full week of training, with Slot believing that will allow Isak to play 45 minutes against either Atletico Madrid or Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

UEFA allow 12 substitutes compared to the Premier League’s nine, which means room is available on the bench. What’s more, Federico Chiesa cannot face Atletico having been omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the league phase of Europe’s elite club competition so Slot will want another senior attacker.

Giovanni Leoni is also set to be involved. The centre-back is fourth choice in the centre-back pecking order despite signing for £26 million from Parma. Aged 18, he has to be patient.

And it is likely that Freddie Woodman will be involved in Slot’s set-up for a maiden competitive game.