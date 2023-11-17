Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darwin Nunez revealed that he is 'always' being given advice by former Liverpool favourite Luis Suarez after inspiring Uruguay to another historic victory.

Nunez was on target for the third successive game for Uruguay in their 2-0 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires last night. He bagged in the 87th minute as Marcelo Bielsa's side ended the World Cup champions' perfect start to their 2026 qualifying campaign. The striker also provided a goal and assist in Uruguay's 2-1 victory over Brazil last month as they beat the five-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2002.

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for an initial fee of up to £64 million in the summer of 2022. He endured a stuttering maiden campaign at Anfield in 2022-23, although his form has improved markedly this term - having already recorded seven goals and six appearances for Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Suarez enjoyed a prolific two-and-a-half years for the Reds between 2012-2014, plundering 82 goals in 133 appearances. Despite being aged 36, he earned a recall to the Uruguay squad for this month's international break, having bagged 26 times for Brazilian side Gremio.

After Nunez's goal against Argentina, he embraced substitute Suarez during the celebrations. And the Liverpool forward saluted the Kop icon as 'the best striker in the world'.

Via El Pais, Nunez said: "Suárez, for me, is a plus because he always gives me advice. He is the best in the history of Uruguay, the scorer, and whenever he has to come I try to get together with him, drink mates and talk about everything a little. Let him be.

"He makes me very happy here with all of us. You have to enjoy it because he is the best striker in the world.