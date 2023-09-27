‘Always telling me’ - Harvey Elliott reveals his surprise biggest Liverpool critic

Harvey Elliott. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Harvey Elliott has revealed that his father remains his biggest critic as he bids to become a regular Liverpool starter.

The midfielder bounced back from a horrific leg break in the 2021-22 season to make a total of 46 appearances last term -- scoring five goals. He’s also played six times so far this campaign, but has found himself behind Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the pecking order, while Mo Salah remains insurmountable on the right flank.

Still, the 20-year-old has made six outings this term as he represents the club that he grew up supporting and is expected to start when the Reds face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight. His dad, Scott, is also a staunch Red, who used to travel up from their Surrey home to watch games.

Elliott’s dad can still regularly be spotted at Anfield - and keeps a notepad of the areas his son can improve. Speaking to Liverpool’s match-day programme before last Sunday’s 3-1 victory over West Ham, the England under-21 international said: “He’s always got a notepad in hand stil to this day! And he’s always telling me when I need to do something better or if I need to work on things here and there, which you need.