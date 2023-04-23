Thomas Zilliacus, who has made a bid for Manchester United, has called Anfield one of the iconic footballl stadiums in England.

Zilliacus has submitted an offer to the Glazer family at the second round of offers last month - with one half owned by his consortium and the other half owned by fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third round of negotiations has now ensued although the Finnish businessman says he won't be drawn in and his initial offer still stands. The Glazer family reportedly want £6 billion for United, with Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe involved.

Man Utd's Old Trafford and Liverpool's Anfield have not been chosen to stage games at Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland's bid prove successful.

Zilliacus, speaking to the How To Buy A Football Club podcast, told it was a shame about the decision. He said: "I didn't know Old Trafford was not included, which is a shame. For people outside of England, most people know the names of three stadiums in England; Wembley, Old Trafford and Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Those are stadiums that have... you can indeed travel to Liverpool or Manchester or London just to see the stadia. It's almost like seeing the Eiffel Tower in Paris - they are amazing things everyone knows about."

Zilliacus has previously admitted that should a United takeover prove unsuccessful he could turn his attention elsewhere - and his brother-in-law would be very happy if it were Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are seeking investors for the Reds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zilliacus told CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs: "We would definitely be exploring other options and my brother-in-law would be very happy because his team is Liverpool.