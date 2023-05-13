American billionaires linked with Liverpool agree $6.05 billion takeover deal

An American billionaire linked with investing in Liverpool has struck a deal to purchase an NFL team.

A Josh Harris-led group have signed an agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion from current owner Dan Snyder. The deal must now be approved by the NFL finance committee and ratified by the league’s team owners.

In a statement, Harris said: “We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honour to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the Commanders franchise moving forward.”

The impending takeover of the Commanders will make it the most expensive sports team in history. Fellow NFL outfit the Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion in August 2022 while a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought Premier League side Chelsea for £4.25 billion in May 2022.

Harris is a co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). The group already owns NBA team Philadelphia 76ers and NHL side the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, Harris and partner David Blitzer both hold an 18% stake in Crystal Palace.

However, after it emerged that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were looking for investment in Liverpool last November, HBSE had been mooted as a ‘genuine suitor’. They were in the fray to purchase Chelsea last year when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell after being sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blitzer is also part of the Commanders takeover along with basketball legend Magic Johnson. Harris added: “On behalf of our entire ownership group -- including Mitch Rales, my longtime sports business partner David Blitzer and Earvin Magic Johnson I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-calibre franchise for this city and its fanbase.