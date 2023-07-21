American billionaires linked with Liverpool complete $6.05 billion takeover

Josh Harris. Picture: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Two American billionaires linked with investing in Liverpool have completed a record takeover.

The Reds were placed on the market by owners Fenway Sports Group last November. It was unclear at the time whether they were leaning towards a full or partial sale of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One party that was named as a potential suitor was Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). Headed by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, they were in the reckoning to purchase Chelsea last year from Roman Abramovich after he was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, a Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race to purchase the Stamford Road side in a deal worth a total of £4.25 million.

Harris and Blitzer currently hold an 18% stake each in Premier League rival Crystal Palace while HBSE own NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL outfit the New Jersey Devils.

But now Harris has spearheaded a takeover of his own. NHL owners have officially signed off a deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for a price tag of £4.71 billion ($6.05 billion). That makes it the most expensive sports team in the world, surpassing the purchase of the Denver Broncos for £3.62 billion ($4.65 billion) in August 2022.

Blitzer is involved in the consortium along with NBA hall-of-famer Magic Johnson. On the purchase of the Commanders, Harris said: “This franchise is part of who I am, and who I’ve become as a person. But being a fan is not enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To be successful, we understand that we need to win championships, have a positive impact on the community and have great, incredible memories and experiences for our fan base, much as I had as a youth growing up in Washington.

“To our team and our incredible fan base in Washington, a new era of Washington football is here. It’s time to get to work.”

FSG remain on the lookout for fresh investors for Liverpool. Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that the Boston-based group has been in talks with potential parties.