Andre was wanted by Liverpool in the summer transfer window and Fulham have since been linked.

Fluminense’s midfielder Andre Trindade and teammates raise the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final. Picture: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Marco Silva has admitted that Fulham expect a quiet January transfer window - casting doubt over whether they will sign former Liverpool target Andre Trindade.

The Fluminense midfielder was a target for the Reds during the summer transfer window after the surprise exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Fluminense were not prepared to allow Andre to leave midway through the Brazilian season, however, as they went in pursuit of Copa Libertadores glory. Flu were indeed crowned champions of South America as they beat Boca Juniors in the final.

Andre had been expected to leave Fluminense after the Club World Cup as his side lost 4-0 to Manchester City in Saudi Arabia. Liverpool fans have been keeping tabs on Andre, although the signings of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch means that Jurgen Klopp's side has cooled.

Fulham reportedly led the way to recruit Andre as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha, who saw a switch to Bayern Munich break down in the summer.

However, Silva - speaking before the Cottagers' 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg - confessed he doesn't see it being an active month for his side in the transfer market. The Fulham manager said: "I'm really happy with the squad. I cannot hide how happy I am. We make some changes last summer and lost a player really important to us [in Aleksandar Mitrovic].

