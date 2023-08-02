Fluminense midfielder Andre. Picture: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly made a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade.

With the Reds having a second bid of £41 million turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, alternative options are being sought.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in need of a new candidate who can fit into the number-six role following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively. As the Liverpool manager recently admitted, it’s no secret that he’s still in the market for additions.

While the likes of Bayern Muncih’s Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips have been linked, Jurgen Klopp’s search has seemingly gone further afield.

Andre may not be a name that too many Kopites are familiar with. The 22-year-old has spent his entire playing career in Brazil, having come through the youth ranks at Fluminense. Making his first-team breakthrough in 2020, he has helped Flu claim successive Campeonato Carioca and Guanabara Cup doubles and is an established key performer.

What’s more, Andre’s progress earned him his first cap for the Selecao in June. He made bis bow when coming off the bench for the final 16 minutes in a 4-2 loss to Senegal.

It has been suggested by ESPN Brasil that Liverpool have offered around £21 million for Andre. That is nye-on half of what the Reds have tabled for Lavia.

Given Fabinho established himself as one of the best players in his position as the Reds gleaned six major trophies - including the Champions League and Premier League - a significant void needs filling. Lavia is inexperienced in his own right yet already has 29 Premier League appearances under his belt and has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

A concern about Andre is perhaps how long it could take him to acclimatise to his new surroundings. He would be operating in the most competitive league in the world, in which several fully-fledged players have failed to adapt in the past.

However, it is a move that Andre has not hidden that he wants to make in his career - and already could have. During the January transfer window, Fulham expressed an interest in acquiring his services but turned down an initial approach.

Speaking to 3 Na Are (via Sport Witness), he said: “This team that Danilo went to, Fulham also approached. But I already had a sort of agreement with the president, largely because of Diniz too, it’s worth mentioning, he wanted to keep the base for this year.

“I was living a moment where my wife was in the final stages of her pregnancy, in November, December, my son was due in January, and I chose to stay here too. It was the big reason why it didn’t advance any conversation. We can’t avoid a proposal, so it happened, but from the beginning, we already knew that the base of last year, we would continue for this year, for us to aim for big things.”

While Andre was happy to park a transfer to Fulham, he insisted that he still wants to ply his trade in the Premier League down the line.

He added: “Oh yes, absolutely. I think it’s everybody’s dream. I’m still 21 years old, I think that today the best possible example is Bruno Guimarães, I think he left at 24, if I’m not mistaken. He’s a player I’m a fan of. He went to Lyon, after Lyon took a step towards the Premier League. So he’s a great example, a great player that I’m a big fan of, I think he carries that Newcastle team on his back.”

