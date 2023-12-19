Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Fulham have all been linked with Andre.

Liverpool-linked midfielder Andre Trindade has reaffirmed his dream to play in the Premier League.

The Reds were reportedly keen on signing Andre in the summer transfer window after the surprise departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia. However, Fluminense were steadfast that the 22-year-old would not be allowed to leave the club as they went in pursuit of a maiden Copa Libertadores title.

That decision paid off, with Flu claiming a 2-1 extra-time victory over Boca Juniors last month to be crowned champions of Europe.

The Brazilian outfit have been expecting to lose Andre after they compete in the Club World Cup - where they aim to upset Manchester City after reaching the final following a 2-1 win over Al-Alhly. Liverpool's interest heading into the January transfer window has supposedly cooled after recruiting Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Premier League rivals Fulham are said to be leading the way heading into the market reopening in 2024. And Andre confessed that he wants to make the move to England. He said (per journalist Ben Jacobs on X): “I watch Premier League and it's a big dream to play there one day.

“I'm focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player."

