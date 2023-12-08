Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Fulham have all been linked with Brazil international Andre.

Fluminense’s midfielder Andre Trindade and teammates raise the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final. Picture: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Representatives of Liverpool summer target Andre Trindade have reportedly been in England this week - with a switch to a Premier League rival looking likely.

The midfielder was on the Reds' radar after the surprise exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Liverpool were reported to have made an enquiry but it was turned down by Fluminense as they were not prepared to lose Andre in the middle of the Brazilian season.

Flu's decision reaped the rewards as they claimed their maiden Copa Libertadores title last month. Andre, 22, is now expected to depart when the January transfer window opens in Europe. However, it has been suggested that Liverpool's interest has cooled after they signed Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch from Stuttgart and Bayern Munich respectively.