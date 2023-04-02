Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top summer transfer target.

Andy Gray reckons Jude Bellingham may not join Liverpool - because he may feel another season at Borussia Dortmund is the most sensible option.

The Reds’ need for new signings was laid bare in the Reds’ 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side were torn apart despite taking the lead through Mo Salah in the 17th minute.

Liverpool sit just sixth in the Premier League table and face the stark reality of missing out on a spot in next term’s Champions League. Replinishing the squad, many concur, will be imperative in the summer transfer window.

Bellingham is the Reds’ top target to bolster the middle of the park. The England international is regarded as one of the most highy-rated prospects in the world and is also said to be wanted by Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But having spend the past two seasons at Dortmund where he’s a key man, Gray reckons Bellingham could snub a move to Anfield and instead stay in Germany.

