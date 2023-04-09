Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Andy Robertson ‘elbowed in throat’ by linesman during Liverpool vs Arsenal

Andy Robertson claimed to be elbowed by Constantine Hatzidakis during Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 17:43 BST

Andy Robertson claimed was elbowed by the assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during Liverpool’s encounter against Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds were fuming after the half-time whistle, with Robertson, captain Jordan Henderson and several other players surrounding referee Paul Tierney. Robertson was booked for his protests.

According to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves, the left-back was apoplectic in the tunnel heading for the dressing room and reportedly said: “He’s just elblowed me in the throat, the linesman has just elbowed me in the throat.”

ArsenalJordan HendersonSky Sports