Andy Robertson ‘elbowed in throat’ by linesman during Liverpool vs Arsenal

Andy Robertson claimed was elbowed by the assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during Liverpool’s encounter against Arsenal at Anfield.
The Reds were fuming after the half-time whistle, with Robertson, captain Jordan Henderson and several other players surrounding referee Paul Tierney. Robertson was booked for his protests.
According to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves, the left-back was apoplectic in the tunnel heading for the dressing room and reportedly said: “He’s just elblowed me in the throat, the linesman has just elbowed me in the throat.”