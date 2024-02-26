Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson was left furious by the tackle from Moises Caicedo that left Ryan Gravenberch injured. The Reds won the Carabao Cup after extra time at Wembley Stadium, with Virgil van Dijk heading home a winner deep in extra time.

But the final was marred by controversial refereeing decisions, with many unhappy with the way referee Chris Kavanagh and the VAR team managed what was a very physical and hard-fought clash. Virgin van Dijk had a headed goal ruled out for interference from an offside by Wataru Endo, but many of a Liverpool persuasion were more angry with the decision not to dismiss Caicedo.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder came across Gravenberch and planted his studs high across the foot and ankle of the Dutchman who needed a stretcher to leave the pitch after the challenge. Jurgen Klopp spoke of his disappointment over the decision to allow Caicedo to remain on the pitch during his post-match address, and full-back Robertson also had his say.

"Ryan’s [injury] is a really bad tackle. You can’t paint in any other way," he told Sky Sports. "It’s a really bad tackle on his ankle and you’ve just got to hope it’s not as bad as the pain he was feeling on the pitch. So fingers crossed for that one and and hopefully, slowly but surely, we get the lads back because it is mounting up now and we have to keep going the way we’re going just now.

"But hopefully we start introducing players back into the squad and we get stronger and stronger. Then hopefully we’ll be back to a fully fit squad soon enough that we can really push until the end of the season."