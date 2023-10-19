Liverpool defender Andy Robertson 'could be ruled out until 2024' after being pictured in a sling.

The Reds left-back sustained a shoulder injury in Scotland's 2-0 loss to Spain last weekend. He returned to Anfield for his issue to be assessed with reports suggesting he could need an operation.

Yesterday, Robertson was snapped by The Mirror donning a sling in WimsloWilmslowhire - and suggested he could be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Should the 29-year-old be absent for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton then Kostas Tsimikas will deputise.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that youngster Luke Chambers - who may have featured on the bench as back-up, has turned his ankle. Chambers, who made his Reds debut in the Carabao Cup victory over Leicester and was in the squad for the 1-1 draw at Brighton, did not feature for England under-20s during the international break.

What's more, Darwin Nunez admitted he suffered cramp at the end of Uruguay's 2026 World Cup qualifying 2-0 win against Brazil. Nunez inspired his country to a first win over Brazil in 22 years by recording a goal and an assist.

Via El Observador, Nunez said: "We started talking about this match after Colombia. It was a difficult, direct rival. It was worth everyone's effort. We played a great game when it came to attacking and defending. Today we won. It had been 22 years since we beat Brazil, they are a very strong team, that's clear. We made history and now let's celebrate and return to our clubs.