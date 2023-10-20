Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account.

Robertson, who has been at the nucleus of the success achieved during Klopp's reign as manager, was spotted wearing a sling earlier this week. He will definitely miss tomorrow's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield, with Kostas Tsimikas in line to deputise.

Klopp has confirmed that Robertson will require surgery and will be sidelined for ‘a while’. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Little bit where I think the decision towards surgery. Little chance we could try without but all experts it looks like surgery will be the best, especially for the long term and that means he’s out for a while. I don’t know how long, after surgery, you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific.”