The left-back starred for Jurgen Klopp’s side and added to his legacy in the process.

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson surpassed an elite playmaking trio yesterday with his assist for Cody Gakpo, as he moved to 55 assists in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were totally dominant against a hapless Manchester United side who capitulated and went onto concede six goals in the second half. Their front three shone as Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all bagged a brace each, along with a late strike from Roberto Firmino.

However, Robertson’s brilliant assist for Gakpo, who got the ball rolling late in the first half, saw the Scottish international surpass the trio of Mesut Ozil, Juan Mata and Eden Hazard for total assists in the Premier League.

All three of those playmakers have 54 assists to their name, with Hazard and Mata managing more games than the defender and Ozil with less, but it’s a sign that Robertson has been a revelation in the position and he could go onto set an almost unbeatable record by the time he retires - along with Alexander-Arnold.

Having joined from Hull City in 2017, nobody expected the £10m signing to go onto become one of the best left-backs in world football but over the years there’s no doubt that Roberston has operated at the very highest level on a consistent basis.

Klopp has championed his full-backs and without Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contributions and they’ve helped to win the six major trophies during the German’s tenure at Anfield.

In terms of numbers, Robertson’s best season in the league was their title-winning season in 2019/20 - he managed 12 assists in what was a brilliant campaign, but his most assists across all competitions stands at 15 he managed last season.

Despite team inconsistencies this year, Robertson has still managed to provide six assists in the league which is more than the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Plus, he also has nine in all competitions.

Still only 28, and showing no signs of slowing down, if Liverpool can recruit strongly in midfield this summer then it will only benefit their two adventuring full-backs as more defensive support will be given to them to allow them to roam and attack freely.

Robertson has no doubt been an integral part of innovating how full-backs can attack and he will only continue to add to his ever-growing list of assists in the future.

