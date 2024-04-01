Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions are in their own hands.

The Reds sit two points clear at the top of the table with nine matches remaining. Jurgen Klopp's side battled to a 2-1 victory over Brighton before rivals Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw.

But Klopp knows that the injury list remains too lengthy and he'll want as many players back as possible for the remaining matches, with Liverpool also harbouring ambitions of winning the Europa League.

Liverpool have two matches this week as they face Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday before making the trip to face bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ahead of those games, here's a look at the current injury situation and when some players could be back in action.

Curtis Jones - ankle

The midfielder has missed the previous nine games after being forced off in a 4-1 win at Brentford on 17 February. Jones is now back in team training, however.

Potential return game: Sheffield United (H), Thursday 4 April.

Andy Robertson - ankle

The left-back sustained his issue in Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland last week. Robertson's issue isn't as serious as first feared but he's not expected to be back for Sheffield United.

Potential return game: Man Utd (A), Sunday 7 April

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-captain has been absent for almost two months after aggravating a previous issue. Alexander-Arnold could make a partial return to training this week but the Reds are likely to be cautious.

Potential return game: Atalanta (H), Thursday 11 April or Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Diogo Jota - knee

The Portugal international has been unavailable since being stretchered off at Brentford. Jota is seemingly in a similar position to Alexander-Arnold when it comes to his comeback.

Potential return game: Atalanta (H), Thursday 11 April or Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper has been absent for almost two months because of a hamstring issue. Alisson is another who might be back in parts of training this week.

Potential return game: Atalanta (H), Thursday 11 April or Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The 19-year-old midfielder has gone through his own pre-season programme having been suffering from growing issues. Bajcetic is set to make a return to full training with the under-21s this week and will need some time and minutes to get up to speed.

Potential return game: N/A

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has been restricted to just one substitute appearance because of is ongoing problem. Klopp has previously admitted he's not sure if Thiago will play again this season.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The defender suffered an ACL injury almost four months ago. Matip has been spotted running outside again but he may not feature again this season.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger sustained a knee injury in December and had to have surgery. He's still on the comeback trail.