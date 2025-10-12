Liverpool and Man Utd face off after the international break placeholder image
Ange Postecoglou, Ruben Amorim, Arne Slot: The next Premier League manager to be sacked as Liverpool struggle

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST

Liverpool have lost their last three games in all competitions but there are zero questions over Arne Slot’s future

Liverpool have hit their first major bump in the road under Arne Slot with the Reds slumping to three-straight defeats in all competitions ahead of the international break.

Slot’s side have lost to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League while also suffering defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

After the international break, the Reds take on fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield. The Red Devils beat Sunderland in their last outing to ease the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite Liverpool’s poor run of form, there is no pressure on Slot’s shoulders as things stand after he led the club to the Premier League title in his first season. Two managers have already been sacked in the top flight this campaign - and below are who the bookies think will be next...

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - N/A

1. Nuno Espirito Santo

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - N/A | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 100/1

2. Mikel Arteta

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 100/1 | AFP via Getty Images

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 66/1

3. Andoni Iraola

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 66/1 | Getty Images

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 66/1

4. David Moyes

Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 66/1 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

