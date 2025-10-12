Liverpool have hit their first major bump in the road under Arne Slot with the Reds slumping to three-straight defeats in all competitions ahead of the international break.

Slot’s side have lost to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League while also suffering defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

After the international break, the Reds take on fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield. The Red Devils beat Sunderland in their last outing to ease the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite Liverpool’s poor run of form, there is no pressure on Slot’s shoulders as things stand after he led the club to the Premier League title in his first season. Two managers have already been sacked in the top flight this campaign - and below are who the bookies think will be next...

1 . Nuno Espirito Santo Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - N/A | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2 . Mikel Arteta Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 100/1 | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Andoni Iraola Next Premier League manager to be sacked odds - 66/1 | Getty Images