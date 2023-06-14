Tottenham are in discussions to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya who could be replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher.

The race for the Premier League top four could be as competitive as ever in the 2023-24 season.

For the first time in six years, Liverpool find themselves out of the Champions League. The Reds’ underwhelming 2022-23 campaign resulted in them finishing fifth in the table - and surrendering their spot in Europe’s elite club competition. Despite winning a sixth European Cup in 2019 - and reaching two finals in 2018 and 2022 respectively - Jurgen Klopp’s side have been demoted to the Europa League.

Liverpool’s summer transfer business could well dictate if they spend just one year outside the Champions League. Alexis Mac Allister has already been recruited while two more midfielders could arrive at Anfield in a bid to return to the top four. Forget silverware - that will be the Reds’ chief aim.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United will all be determined to keep their berths while recently-crowned Treble winners Manchester City aren’t going anywhere.

Then Chelsea will be expected to challenge under Mauricio Pochettino. Given the oodles of cash that has been spent under Todd Boehly’s ownership, they could well become a force should the Spaniard get a tune out of the Stamford Bridge side. Meanwhile, Aston Villa may quietly fancy their chances after a magnificent turnaround following Unai Emery’s appointment as manager and no-one can rule out Brighton after they finished sixth.

Certainly, Tottenham Hotspur will too be hopeful they can mount a top-four challenge. Spurs finished a lacklustre eighth in what proved to be a chaotic season that resulted in Antonio Conte being sacked before Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason served as caretaker managers.

The north London outfit now turned to Ange Postecoglou in a bid to catapult them up the table and add silverware to the trophy cabinet for the first time since 2008. Arriving from Celtic, having won five trophies in two years, the Australian has a job on his hands. He’ll be assessing his squad and looking at how he can revitalise the club as we speak.

One area of his set-up he needs to strengthen is the goalkeeper department because of a growing expectation that Hugo Lloris will be replaced. He turns 37 in December and performances have come under scrutiny over the past couple of seasons.

Brentford’s David Raya has been identified and, according to reports, personal terms have already been agreed upon. Spurs and the Bees are now thrashing out a fee for the two-cap Spain international. A price tag of £40 million has previously been suggested.

Certainly, it will be a blow to Brentford to lose Raya, who was ever present in the 2022-23 season and helped the club secure a record ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

Head coach Thomas Frank will want a replacement through the door swiftly as the Bees look to continue on an upward trajectory in 2023-24. One keeper who has been mentioned is Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international is firmly second choice to Alisson Becker at Anfield. Last season, Kelleher managed a total of just three appearances - all of which were in cup competitions.

Now aged 24, the Cork-born stopper may find himself in a quandary. There are few clubs who are an upgrade on the Reds - but he’s not going to usurp arguably the world’s best keeper in Alisson.

Klopp admitted it would take an ‘exceptional offer’ for Kelleher to be sold this summer and doesn’t see him leaving. Yet that’s at odds with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s recent admission.

“It’s not right normally to speak about a player moving, but he’s at the stage where he’s behind probably one of the best goalkeepers in the world and it’s not going to get any easier,” said Kenny when discussing Kelleher’s situation.

“He can’t afford not playing. He knows that and he’s known that for a while. It’s not easy. There’s a process you go through with a club like that and I think it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to move in the summer, and he knows that.”

With Brentford searching for a new No1. then Kelleher could be on their shopping list. He’s displayed his quality on the few occasions he’s played for Liverpool. Indeed, Kelleher was the hero when the Reds claimed Carabao Cup glory against Chelsea via a penalty shootout in March 2022.

With Klopp’s side missing out on Champions League qualification, it means that the money that Liverpool will earn in 2023-24 will be significantly less than usual - even if they were to win the Europa League. Couple that with the Reds requiring several additions this summer, having already shelled out £35 million for Mac Allister, then some player sales may be required.

