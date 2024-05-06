Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou baulked at the suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur have a mentality problem - and believes the way his side tried to play at Anfield underlined that.

Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another hit as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Liverpool. The Reds were dominant for the opening hour and raced into a four-goal lead through efforts from Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott. Tottenham did muster somewhat of a rally with Richarlison and Son Heung-min netting but they ultimately proved nothing but consolation goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs had a chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Aston Villa after their 1-0 defeat by Brighton earlier in the day. But instead, the north London outfit fell to a fourth successive reverse. Last weekend, they were beaten 3-2 by arch-rivals Arsenal, having been three behind at the interval. Tottenham were also thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle two weeks ago and lost 2-0 to Chelsea prior to being put to the sword by Liverpool.

However, Postecoglou defended his Spurs players and how they tried to play with bravery against the Reds. The Spurs boss said: “I don't think we were playing badly, I know we were losing 4-0 and against Arsenal I don't think we were playing badly, the difference was in the two boxes we kind of lacked a cutting edge and the opposition were good opposition.

“Like I said, it's got to nothing to do. Mentality if you come to Anfield and don't try and play, maybe that shows you don't have the mentality. We tried to play, we definitely tried to play, so I don't think it's a mentality issue at all. In fact, I think it's the polar opposite of that. The mentality at least tonight was there for us to go out and try and be a version of ourselves. We're short absolutely but it gives me something to work with.”

Giving his assessment on the game, Postecoglou said: “Obviously a hugely disappointing outcome for us but at least we were more like ourselves today in terms of our football. Our last two away games at Newcastle and Chelsea, apart from the results which weren't great either, we just didn't try and play our football. I thought today, even in the first half, some of our football, our pressing was back to where it should be. We lacked a real sort cutting edge for sure. We had nothing in that front third and that allowed Liverpool to get comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad