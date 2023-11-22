Tottenham Hotspur are facing allegations of breaching rules for a transfer they completed in 2009.

Tottenham Hotspur are facing allegations of breaking transfer rules for a deal they completed almost 15 years ago.

Spurs signed Jermain Defoe from Portsmouth in January 2009. But according to The Times, the north London outfit used an unlicensed agent - former West Ham defender Mitchell Thomas - to complete the £7.5 million transfer. At the time, the Football Association did not take any action but it is reported that the governing body could review the historical case.

A spokeswoman for the FA said: “The case was heard by an independent arbitration panel 15 years ago,” a spokeswoman for the FA said.

“The FA was not a party to the arbitration. It is unclear how much information was shared with the FA at the time, and no disciplinary action was taken. If there is new evidence which was not available at the time, and which suggests serious breaches of our rules took place, we will review it.”

It is reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and then-Spurs boss Harry Redknapp both dealt with Thomas during negotiations.

Clubs who have breached FA agents' rules have been hit with points deductions in the past. Luton Town were slapped with a 10-point deduction for a similar issue in 2009.

The Premier League recently handed Everton a 10-point deduction for breaking profit and sustainability rules. The Toffees are appealing the decision.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules. Chelsea are also being investigated by the Premier League and the FA for reported secret payments made during former owner Roman Abramovich's tenure.