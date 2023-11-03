The Premier League referee has been dropped to the Championship following his error last weekend during the Wolves vs Newcastle game.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has been demoted to the Championship this weekend after his glaring error last weekend, but he will return for Liverpool vs Luton.

Taylor was reprimanded for his decision to award a penalty against Hwang Hee-chan for supposedly catching Fabian Schar as he looked to clear the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game ended 2-2 and the decision was branded as 'scandalous' by Gary O'Neil and Taylor will have a spell away from the top-flight for the first time since 2019.

Also, the official on duty at Stockley Park, Jarred Gillett, took his time but ultimately opted not to send Taylor to his monitor to look at the incident a second time.

It resulted in Wolves' Sporting Director Matt Hobbs being charged with misconduct by the FA following the decision after allegedly using 'improper' or 'abusive' language towards officials after the game.

Taylor will indeed return to Premier League action just a day later, as he will be the fourth official for Liverpool's trip to Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Tierney will be in the VAR chair for the game, who fans will remember was the official who sent Alexis Mac Allister off for a tackle against Bournemouth earlier this season, which was later overturned.

Klopp and Tierney have had run-ins in the past, which date back to 2020 when the official was heard saying: “I missed it. Get over it,” in regards to a foul on former midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Klopp also said “I have no problems with referees, only you” following a heated 2-2 draw with Tottenham in 2021.

The Reds are in stunning form and will face off against the 18th-place side and will be hoping to extend their winning run after losing just once this season.