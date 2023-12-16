Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend along with West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexis Mac Allister could be back for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal in the Premier League, according to reports in his native Argentina.

The midfielder is currently recovering from a nasty cut suffered in the Reds' 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week. Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he's never seen an injury like Mac Allister's and he's missed the past two games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has already been ruled out of tomorrow's showdown against Manchester United at Anfield. A win will keep Liverpool top of the Premier League table.

Klopp will want Mac Allister has back as quickly as possible in the busy period. It is reported by Argentinean outlet Canal Showsport that the former Brighton man will be absent for a total of 15-20 days. It means he'll miss the Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham United on Wednesday 20 December.

Liverpool then welcome title rivals Arsenal to Anfield in what could be a top-of-the-table encounter. It is reported that Mac Allister could be back for that game or the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day.