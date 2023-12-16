Argentinean media report when Alexis Mac Allister is expected to make Liverpool injury return
Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend along with West Ham in the Carabao Cup.
Alexis Mac Allister could be back for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal in the Premier League, according to reports in his native Argentina.
The midfielder is currently recovering from a nasty cut suffered in the Reds' 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week. Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he's never seen an injury like Mac Allister's and he's missed the past two games.
The 24-year-old has already been ruled out of tomorrow's showdown against Manchester United at Anfield. A win will keep Liverpool top of the Premier League table.
Klopp will want Mac Allister has back as quickly as possible in the busy period. It is reported by Argentinean outlet Canal Showsport that the former Brighton man will be absent for a total of 15-20 days. It means he'll miss the Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham United on Wednesday 20 December.
Liverpool then welcome title rivals Arsenal to Anfield in what could be a top-of-the-table encounter. It is reported that Mac Allister could be back for that game or the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day.
Posting an update on his recovery earlier this week on Instagram, Mac Allister said: "A recap of last week. I’m committed to my recovery and will do my best to be back soon. Thanks for your constant support!"