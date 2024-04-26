Arne Slot a step closer to being Liverpool boss as compensation fee revealed
Fresh reports tonight suggest Liverpool are closing in on their new boss with the club reported to have reached a verbal agreement with Feyenoord for their head coach Arne Slot.
Sky Sports News report the compensation deal agreed with Slot’s club Feyenoord is: “£7.7m, plus £1.7m in add-ons.” The 45-year-old has two years left on his current contract.
The incoming Liverpool boss was given the seal of approval by outgoing Jurgen Klopp earlier on Friday.
“I like the way his team plays football, definitely,” he said. “All the things I hear about him – some people I know know him, I don’t know him yet – but some people tell me that he’s a really good guy, and I like that a lot.
“So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club. If he’s the solution, or the man, then I’m more than happy. It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.
“It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world. Obviously now, I help even by not finishing on a high – it looks like – so there’s space for improvement. It’s great job, fantastic people. He would take a really interesting job.”
