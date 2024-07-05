Arne Slot answers Trent Alexander-Arnold question every Liverpool fan will want to hear - 'I have my opinion'
Arne Slot has insisted that he knows where Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best position for Liverpool will be - but won’t disclose such information until he talks with the vice-captain.
Alexander-Arnold’s role for the Reds has been much debated in recent times. Since breaking through into the first team, he has chiefly operated as a right-back - and helped the club win seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.
Former manager Jurgen Klopp was of firm belief that Alexander-Arnold is the best player in the world in his role. But there has been a clamour for the 25-year-old to be moved into central midfield. He operated in a hybrid role last term, while he has been deployed in the middle of the park for England during Euro 2024.
Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has been in rampant form for Holland as a left-winger, having mainly functioned as a striker since he joined Liverpool.
Slot, speaking at his first press conference as Liverpool head coach, has insisted he won’t judge his opinion on Euro 2024 performances and his opinion on Alexander-Arnold and Gakpo’s best roles.
He told reporters: “I don’t have an opinion on what their best positions would be for their countries because it always depends on the players they have. You cannot judge a player on his own, it’s always a team effort.
“But I do have my opinion on where they’re going to play here. But if you don’t mind, I’m going to talk to them about that first and work with them first before telling anyone.”
